CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Harrison lifts Presbyterian over…

Harrison lifts Presbyterian over Radford 65-63

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 13 points as Presbyterian narrowly defeated Radford 65-63 on Thursday.

Trevon Reddish added 12 points, including a layup with a minute left that put the Blule Hose up 65-60, and nine rebounds and Brandon Younger chipped in 12 points.

Chyree Walker’s three-point play pulled Radford within two with 42.9 seconds left. Presbyterian missed a potential clinching jumper with 10 seconds left but the Highlanders couldn’t get the tying bucket to fall at the buzzer.

Ambaka Le Gregam had 10 points for Presbyterian (3-3, 1-1 Big South Conference).

Dravon Mangum had 16 points for the Highlanders (4-6, 3-1). Lewis Djonkam added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points.

The Blue Hose lost a 71-65 decision on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up