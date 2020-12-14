HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Home » College Basketball » Harrison leads Presbyterian past…

Harrison leads Presbyterian past Carver College 85-46

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored a career-high 20 points as Presbyterian rolled past Carver College of the National Christian College Athletic Association 85-46 on Monday night.

Zeb Graham scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Presbyterian (1-1), Owen McCormack added 12 points and Ambaka Le Gregam 10 points.

Antwon Ferrell had 11 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up