CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Harding's late 3-pointer helps…

Harding’s late 3-pointer helps BYU edge Utah State 67-64

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 23 points, Connor Harding made a late 3-pointer and BYU narrowly beat Utah State 67-64 on Saturday night.

Harding’s 3-point shot broke a 61-61 tie with 57 seconds remaining. Utah State pulled to 65-64, but Barcello made two free throws with sevens seconds left and then the Aggies’ Rollie Worster missed a 3-pointer.

Barcello shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Caleb Lohner had 11 points for BYU (5-1). Matt Haarms added four blocks. Harding finished with seven points.

Neemias Queta had 18 points and four assists for the Aggies (1-3). Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds. Worster had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up