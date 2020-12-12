CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Harding scores 17 points, BYU cruises past Utah 82-64

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 8:39 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Connor Harding scored 17 points, Richard Harward didn’t miss a shot and had a career-high 15 points, and BYU beat rival Utah 82-64 on Saturday night.

BYU (6-2) avenged last season’s 102-95 overtime road loss to the Utes (2-1).

Harding was 6 of 8 and Harward 7-of-7 shooting from the floor. BYU’s leading scorer Alex Barcello had just five points but a career-best eight assists.

Spencer Johnson added 16 points, making four of the Cougars’ nine 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner, a 6-8 freshman forward from Dallas, had eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds for BYU, which outrebounded Utah 44-28.

Alfonso Plummer made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Utah, which shot just 36% (24 of 66) from the floor. Riley Battin had 14 points. Timmy Allen, Utah’s leading scorer last season averaging 17.3 points, had nine points and five assists.

BYU led 40-27 at halftime. The Utes pulled to 56-48 with about 12 minutes to play. The Cougars answered with a 15-3 run that included Johnson’s fourth 3-pointer to extend their lead to 71-51 with 5:37 remaining.

It was the 261st game in the series. BYU has won 14 of the last 19 and has a 132-129 edge overall. The Utes haven’t won in Provo, Utah, since 2014.

