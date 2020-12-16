CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Hankton carries Chattanooga over UNC-Asheville 69-66

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:51 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — KC Hankton had 16 points off the bench to carry Chattanooga to a 69-66 win over UNC-Asheville on Wednesday night, the Mocs’ seventh straight victory to start the season.

Malachi Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds for Chattanooga (7-0). Trey Doomes added 14 points and six rebounds. Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

LJ Thorpe had 14 points for the Bulldogs (3-3). Tajion Jones added 13 points. Trent Stephney had 11 points.

Chattanooga matches up against UAB on the road on Saturday. UNC-Asheville takes on Marshall on the road on Tuesday.

