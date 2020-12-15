Hampton plays host to William & Mary

William & Mary (1-1) vs. Hampton (1-2) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William &…

William & Mary (1-1) vs. Hampton (1-2)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Hampton in an early season matchup. William & Mary needed overtime to beat George Washington by one point on Monday. Hampton lost 79-64 to VMI on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Hampton’s Davion Warren has averaged 16.7 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Edward Oliver-Hampton has put up 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Tribe, Luke Loewe has averaged 20 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists while Yuri Covington has put up 14.5 points and four assists.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Loewe has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.