Hamlet, Reese carry North Texas over Houston Baptist 85-55

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 11:00 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet registered 19 points as North Texas routed Houston Baptist 85-55 on Thursday night.

Hamlet shot 8 for 10 from the field. James Reese added 18 points for the Mean Green, and Terence Lewis II chipped in 12 points.

Za-Ontay Boothman had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6). Darius Lee added 14 points. Pedro Castro had 14 points.

