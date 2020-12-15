HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Hamlet leads North Texas…

Hamlet leads North Texas over Ark.-Pine Bluff 81-56

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 14 points to lead five North Texas players in double figures as the Mean Green routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56 on Tuesday night. Zachary Simmons added 12 points for the Mean Green. Terence Lewis II chipped in 11, Rubin Jones scored 10 and James Reese had 10.

Dequan Morris had 16 points for the Golden Lions (1-7). Markedric Bell added 12 points. Jalen Lynn had 11 points.

North Texas (2-3) faces Houston Baptist at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Baylor on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

113 words

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up