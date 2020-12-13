CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Hamilton scores 22 to…

Hamilton scores 22 to lift Kent St. over N. Kentucky 92-73

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Justyn Hamilton had a career-high 22 points as Kent State beat Northern Kentucky 92-73 on Sunday.

Hamilton hit 11 of 13 shots.

Danny Pippen had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Kent State (3-1). He also committed seven turnovers. Mike Nuga added 19 points. Malique Jacobs had 13 points and seven assists.

Trevon Faulkner scored a career-high 28 points for the Norse (2-3). David Bohm added 19 points. Marques Warrick had 11 points.

Bryson Langdon, the Norse’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up