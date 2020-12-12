CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Halvorsen, Cork carry W.…

Halvorsen, Cork carry W. Carolina past NC A&T 104-98 in OT

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Matt Halvorsen scored 23 points, Xavier Cork added 22 and Mason Faulkner had 20 as Western Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 104-98 in overtime on Saturday.

Halvorsen made 7 of 9 3-pointers, Cork had 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Faulkner posted six assists.

Tyler Harris had 19 points for Western Carolina (6-1), which won its fifth straight game.

Quentin Jones had 27 points for the Aggies (2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Kameron Langley added 20 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. Kwe Parker had 18 points.

Langley made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 88 in regulation.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up