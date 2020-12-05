CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Hall scores 17 to carry Loyola of Chicago past Lewis 76-48

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:39 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 17 points as Loyola of Chicago easily won its season opener, beating Lewis 76-48 on Saturday.

Lucas Williamson had 10 points for Loyola of Chicago (1-0). Cooper Kaifes added six rebounds. Cameron Krutwig had three blocks.

Trevian Bell had 7 points for the Flyers.

