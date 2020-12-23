CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Haarms, Averette lift BYU…

Haarms, Averette lift BYU over Weber St. 87-79

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matt Haarms had 15 points to lead five Brigham Young players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Weber State 87-79 on Wednesday.

Brandon Averette added 13 points for the Cougars (9-2). Alex Barcello chipped in 12, Caleb Lohner scored 11 and Richard Harward had 11. Averette also had seven assists, while Lohner posted eight rebounds.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-3). Zahir Porter added 16 points. Dontay Bassett had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up