Gurley, Kenney lift Furman past SC State 118-51

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 6:27 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 19 points as Furman rolled past South Carolina State 118-51 on Monday.

Colin Kenney added 16 points, Jonny Lawrence chipped in 15 and Clay Mounce had 14 points for Furman (6-3).

Tariq Simmons had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-10). Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points.

