Gueye lifts Stony Brook over Point Park 83-39

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 4:48 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each scored 12 points as Stony Brook romped past Point Park 83-39 on Tuesday.

Jaden Sayles had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Tykei Greene grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye registered eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Stony Brook (2-4).

Garret Mchenry had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.

