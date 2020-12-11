CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Groves lifts E. Washington over College of Idaho 80-56

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:42 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Groves came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Eastern Washington to an 80-56 win over College of Idaho on Friday.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (1-3). Tyler Robertson added 12 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Galloway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes. Tyler Robinett added 11 points. Jake O’Neil had seven rebounds.

