Griesel leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 53-52

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 9:54 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel posted 14 points as North Dakota State narrowly beat North Dakota 53-52 on Saturday.

Tyree Eady had 13 points for North Dakota State (2-5).

Filip Rebraca had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-5). Seybian Sims added 5 points and 13 rebounds. Tyree Ihenacho had six assists.

