CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Green scores 24 to…

Green scores 24 to carry Bryant over Stony Brook 81-72

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Michael Green III had a career-high 24 points as Bryant got past Stony Brook 81-72 on Saturday.

Charles Pride had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Bryant (4-2). Chris Childs added 14 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had 12 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Seawolves (1-4). Jaden Sayles added 13 points. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up