CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Green, Brandon lead Canisius…

Green, Brandon lead Canisius over Marist 81-72

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malek Green scored 18 points as Canisius topped Marist 81-72 on Friday night in its season opener and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Majesty Brandon added 16 points for the Golden Griffins, while Jordan Henderson chipped in 15.

Jacco Fritz had five assists for Canisius (1-0).

Hakim Byrd had 17 points for the Red Foxes (2-1). Raheim Sullivan added 15 points. Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ricardo Wright, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Red Foxes, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up