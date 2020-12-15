Grand Canyon battles American Indian College

American Indian College vs. Grand Canyon (4-1) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grand…

American Indian College vs. Grand Canyon (4-1)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to battle the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Grand Canyon lost 71-70 loss at home to Arizona State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alessandro Lever has averaged 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Antelopes. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is also a big facilitator, with 14 points and five assists per game.LONG-DISTANCE LEVER: Through five games, Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 86.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Antelopes scored 67.5 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

___

