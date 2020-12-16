CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Grambling State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 78-61

Grambling State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 78-61

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cameron Woodall and Cameron Christon scored 17 points apiece as Grambling State topped Louisiana-Monroe 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Woodall hit a 3-pointer midway through the first half as Grambling overcame a 9-2 deficit to lead 11-10 and never look back. Sarion McGee added 16 points for the Tigers. Prince Moss had 11 points for Grambling State (2-3), which shot 52% and made 11 of 23 from distance.

The Tigers led by double digits through the second half.

Russell Harrison had 13 points and Marco Morency 11 for the Warhawks (2-3), who shot 30% (19 of 63). Thomas Howell had seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier, whose 15 points per game ranked second on the Warhawks, scored six points on 1-for-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up