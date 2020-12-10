Grambling St. plays Incarnate Word

Grambling State (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word (1-3) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling State (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word (1-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State and Incarnate Word look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses this past weekend. Incarnate Word lost 72-64 to Texas State on Saturday, while Grambling State came up short in an 81-40 game at Texas Tech on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Keaston Willis has averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cardinals. Marcus Larsson is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Tigers are led by Cameron Christon, who is averaging 11 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Trevell Cunningham has had his hand in 44 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has eight field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Grambling State has lost its last three road games, scoring 49.3 points, while allowing 74.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Incarnate Word has 40 assists on 88 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three outings while Grambling State has assists on 31 of 55 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

