Grady leads Davidson past UNLV 77-73

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:35 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 22 points as Davidson edged past UNLV 77-73 in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Hyunjung Lee added 21 points for the Wildcats.

Carter Collins had 18 points for Davidson (2-2). Luka Brajkovic added 10 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. David Jenkins Jr. added 18 points.

