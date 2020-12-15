HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Goodwin carries Saint Louis past Indiana State 78-59

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:59 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Saint Louis topped Indiana State 78-59 on Tuesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 18 points for Saint Louis (5-0). Marten Linssen added 10 points. Hasahn French had eight rebounds and three blocks. Yuri Collins had six points and 10 assists.

Tyreke Key had 16 points for the Sycamores (1-2). Tre Williams added 12 points. Jake LaRavia had 10 points.

