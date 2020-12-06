Goodman leads No. 17 Oregon State women past Colorado 70-53

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and four assists as No. 17 Oregon State…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and four assists as No. 17 Oregon State rolled past Colorado 70-53 in its Pac-12 opener on Sunday night for its third straight win to start the season.

The Beavers put together an 11-0 run early in the third quarter after Colorado came within five points on a Jaylyn Sherrod 3-pointer. Sasha Goforth kicked off the breakaway with a jumper and added two more as Oregon State (3-0, 1-0) surged to a 16-point lead halfway through the third period and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Goforth scored 11 points and Ellie Mack also scored 11 with four assists.

Goodman had scored 26 points against Colorado last season, making seven 3-pointers.

Mya Hollingshed led the Buffaloes (2-2, 0-2) with 21 points and two blocked shots. Sherrod finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

