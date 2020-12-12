CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Gooden scores 23 to lead Dixie State over Denver 73-70

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:20 PM

DENVER (AP) — Cameron Gooden had 23 points as Dixie State narrowly defeated Denver 73-70 on Saturday.

Hunter Schofield had 14 points for Dixie State (3-0). Frank Staine added 10 points, including two free throws with 12 seconds left.

Jase Townsend had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (1-3). Robert Jones added 13 points and Sam Hines Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

