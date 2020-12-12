CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Goncalves’ buzzer-beater lifts S. Alabama over Southern Miss

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 5:52 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves scored 18 points including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give South Alabama to a 76-75 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Tyreke Locure added for the Jaguars (5-2). KK Curry added 16 points. Goncalves also had eight rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-3). LaDavius Draine added 19 points and six assists. Artur Konontsuk had 12 points.

