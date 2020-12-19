CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » College Basketball » Gomillion leads Cleveland St.…

Gomillion leads Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tre Gomillion posted 16 points as Cleveland St. narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61 on Saturday night. Deante Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings, and Torrey Patton chipped in 13 points. Patton had seven turnovers but only two assists.

D’Moi Hodge had five steals for Cleveland St. (1-3, 1-0 Horizon League).

Jarred Godfrey had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (1-1, 0-1). He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Demetric Horton added 12 points. Bobby Planutis had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

NDAA veto could jeopardize pay and benefits for nurses, Gold Star Families and other military occupations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up