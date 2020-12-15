CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Givance carries Evansville past…

Givance carries Evansville past SE Missouri 66-63 in OT

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Shamar Givance had a career-high 20 points and converted a three-point play with one second remaining in overtime as Evansville edged Southeast Missouri 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Jawaun Newton had 15 points for Evansville (2-3). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Newton made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to force overtime tied at 56.

Eric Reed Jr. had 16 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Nana Akenten added 14 points. Nolan Taylor had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Harris, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Pentagon reveals first contracts to serve as pathfinders for CMMC

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up