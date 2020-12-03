Georgia squares off against Jacksonville

Jacksonville (3-0) vs. Georgia (2-0) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Georgia both look…

Jacksonville (3-0) vs. Georgia (2-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Georgia both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville won 78-65 over Presbyterian in its last outing. Georgia is coming off an 84-62 win over North Georgia in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Dontarius James is averaging 17.7 points, five rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Dolphins. Tyreese Davis is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 14.3 points and four rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Andrew Garcia, who is averaging 15.5 points.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 54.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.6 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

