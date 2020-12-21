Georgia puts streak on line vs Northeastern

Northeastern (1-3) vs. Georgia (6-0) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks for its seventh…

Northeastern (1-3) vs. Georgia (6-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it faces Northeastern. Northeastern fell short in a 66-62 game at Old Dominion on Sunday. Georgia is coming off an 83-68 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.3 points, four rebounds and 8.3 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 12.7 points and seven rebounds. For the Huskies, Tyson Walker has averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals while Shaquille Walters has put up 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has directly created 43 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Wheeler has 27 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Northeastern has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Georgia is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has 38 assists on 83 field goals (45.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 44 of 67 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent this year. That figure is the 20th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 278th).

