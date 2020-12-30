CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » College Basketball » Gee scores 20 to…

Gee scores 20 to carry Austin Peay past Tennessee St. 68-59

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay got past Tennessee State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Terry Taylor had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 10 points.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-3).

Mark Freeman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

After a year of high retention, the Navy is thinking about force balance

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees 'light at the end of tunnel' in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up