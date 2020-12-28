CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Gardner-Webb, Hampton meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb (1-4, 0-0) vs. Hampton (3-4, 2-0)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays host to Gardner-Webb in a Big South matchup. Hampton beat Charleston Southern by two points last week, while Gardner-Webb came up short in a 72-59 game at Florida State on Dec. 12.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hampton’s Davion Warren has averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Russell Dean has put up 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jaheam Cornwall has averaged 13 points and 5.6 rebounds while Lance Terry has put up 13.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Warren has accounted for 45 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Warren has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Gardner-Webb has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Hampton has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Gardner-Webb has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

