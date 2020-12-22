CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Gardner scores 21 to…

Gardner scores 21 to lead East Carolina past Tulane 68-58

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East Carolina beat Tulane 68-58 on Tuesday.

Gardner became the 16th Buccaneer to surpass 600 rebounds while getting his third double-double of the season.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. J.J. Miles added 13 points. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up