Gardner scores 20 to carry East Carolina over Radford 63-50

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:03 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and eight rebounds as East Carolina topped Radford 63-50 on Saturday.

Noah Farrakhan had 11 points for East Carolina (3-0).

Fah’Mir Ali and Quinton Morton-Robertson each had nine points for the Highlanders (0-4).

