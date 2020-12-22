CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Ga. Tech visits UAB

Ga. Tech visits UAB

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Tech (4-3) vs. UAB (7-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against Georgia Tech in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Georgia Tech easily beat Delaware State by 28 on Sunday, while UAB fell to Chattanooga on Saturday, 69-66.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Quan Jackson has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Yellow Jackets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has an assist on 25 of 84 field goals (29.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Georgia Tech has assists on 54 of 82 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady UAB defense has held opponents to 56.5 points per game, the 12th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 77 points through seven games (ranking the Yellow Jackets 202nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up