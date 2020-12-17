Ga. Tech plays host to FAMU

Florida A&M (1-4) vs. Georgia Tech (2-3) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Florida…

Florida A&M (1-4) vs. Georgia Tech (2-3)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M in an early season matchup. Florida A&M beat Austin Peay by six in its last outing. Georgia Tech lost 74-61 to Florida State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Yellow Jackets points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. Georgia Tech has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three games while Florida A&M has assists on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked first in the ACC with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

