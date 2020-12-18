CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Ga. Southern faces Fort Lauderdale

Ga. Southern faces Fort Lauderdale

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fort Lauderdale vs. Georgia Southern (4-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Fort Lauderdale. Georgia Southern is coming off a 92-27 win at home against Carver College in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zack Bryant has averaged 16.3 points and two steals this year for Georgia Southern. Eric Boone is also a key contributor, with 10.2 points and 2.7 steals per game.BRYANT BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, Georgia Southern’s Zack Bryant has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles offense scored 73.8 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up