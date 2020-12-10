Furman takes on Flagler

Flagler vs. Furman (4-1) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set…

Flagler vs. Furman (4-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. Furman lost 78-73 at Cincinnati in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mike Bothwell has averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists this year for Furman. Clay Mounce has complemented Bothwell with 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jaizec Lottie has directly created 43 percent of all Flagler field goals over the last three games. Lottie has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 7-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Paladins offense put up 77.3 points per contest across those 10 games.

