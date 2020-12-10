CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Furman takes on Flagler

Furman takes on Flagler

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Flagler vs. Furman (4-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Flagler. Furman lost 78-73 at Cincinnati in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mike Bothwell has averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists this year for Furman. Clay Mounce has complemented Bothwell with 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jaizec Lottie has directly created 43 percent of all Flagler field goals over the last three games. Lottie has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 7-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Paladins offense put up 77.3 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up