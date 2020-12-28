Furman looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

Furman (6-3, 0-0) vs. Chattanooga (9-0, 0-0) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for…

Furman (6-3, 0-0) vs. Chattanooga (9-0, 0-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Chattanooga. Furman has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Mocs. Chattanooga’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, an 80-64 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith, Stefan Kenic and A.J. Caldwell have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last three games. Smith has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Furman is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Paladins are 0-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Furman has dropped its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. Chattanooga has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

