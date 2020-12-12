CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Post-Thanksgiving surge in US | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Congress averts shutdown | Latest test results
Fotu lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) over San Jose St. 96-61

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 12:15 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dan Fotu had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Mary’s to a 96-61 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

Logan Johnson had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (6-1), which won its sixth straight game. Matthias Tass added 13 points. Leemet Bockler had 11 points.

Omari Moore had 18 points for the Spartans (1-1). Richard Washington added 17 points.

