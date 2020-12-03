CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Foster leads Wyoming past…

Foster leads Wyoming past Incarnate Word 94-83 in OT

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 12:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kenny Foster had a career-high 21 points as Wyoming topped Incarnate Word 94-83 in overtime on Wednesday night. Marcus Williams added 20 points for the Cowboys. Williams also had six assists.

Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Wyoming (2-1). Kwane Marble II added 12 points and six rebounds.

Hunter Thompson scored 7 points despite entering the contest as the Cowboys’ second leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He made 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Keaston Willis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Josh Morgan added 18 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up