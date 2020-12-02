CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Flowers scores 20 to lift Hartford over Fairfield 66-61

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:44 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 20 points as Hartford edged past Fairfield 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Hunter Marks had 13 points and seven rebounds for Hartford (1-2). Austin Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Green had 15 points for the Stags (0-2). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds. Taj Benning had 13 points. Jesus Cruz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

