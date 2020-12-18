CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Florida Gulf Coast routs…

Florida Gulf Coast routs Webber International 112-39

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dom London had 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast easily defeated Webber International 112-39 on Friday night.

Cyrus Largie had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (4-2). Franco Miller Jr. added 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Qwanzi Samuels had seven rebounds. Dakota Rivers had a career-high six blocks plus seven points.

It was the first time this season Florida Gulf Coast scored at least 100 points.

Kris Goettert had seven points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up