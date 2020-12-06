CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Florida cruises past Stetson…

Florida cruises past Stetson 86-39 in home opener

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Scottie Lewis had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Florida beat Stetson 84-40 on Sunday in the Gators’ home opener.

Johnson’s dunk started a 9-0 run to give Florida a 16-5 lead, and the Gators led by double figures for the rest of the game. Johnson finished the half with 12 points and Stetson scored 15. Florida scored the first 11 points of the second half for a 30-point lead, and the Gators led by as many as 47 points.

Noah Locke added 15 points and Tre Mann scored 10 for Florida (3-0). Locke was 5 of 6 from 3-point range as the Gators made 9 of 23 from behind the arc and 21 of 24 at the free-throw line. Mann scored a career-best 19 points in Florida’s opener against Army.

Johnson was coming off a 24-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Boston College. He was 7 of 13 from the field against Stetson.

Rob Perry scored 13 points and Chase Johnston added 10 for Stetson (0-3), which was held to 10-of-51 shooting (19.6%) and turned it over 23 times.

Stetson’s second-year coach Donnie Jones coached at Florida for 11 seasons on Billy Donovan’s staff from 1996-07, helping lead the Gators to back-to-back national championships.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up