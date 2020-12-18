FIU goes up against Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (4-2) vs. Florida International (5-1) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern…

Georgia Southern (4-2) vs. Florida International (5-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Florida International both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won in their last game. Florida International earned an 85-69 win at Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday, while Georgia Southern got a 92-27 blowout win at home against Carver College on Tuesday.

STELLAR SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Antonio Daye, Jr., Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 68 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Daye, has directly created 48 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last three games. Daye, has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Florida International has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 75.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Florida International has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

