CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Finke leads Wright State…

Finke leads Wright State over Miami (Ohio) 71-47

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tim Finke tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wright St. to a 71-47 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright St. (1-1). Grant Basile added 14 points and three blocks. Loudon Love had 11 points.

Dalonte Brown had seven rebounds for the RedHawks (1-1).

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 21.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-12 shooting. Mekhi Lairy, whose 14.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the RedHawks, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up