FGCU goes up against Webber International

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:31 AM

Webber International vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA program Webber International. Florida Gulf Coast lost 85-69 loss at home to Florida International in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida Gulf Coast’s Caleb Catto, Eli Abaev and Jalen Warren have collectively scored 48 percent of all Eagles points this season.CLUTCH CALEB: Through five games, Florida Gulf Coast’s Caleb Catto has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 1-12 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles offense put up 58.2 points per contest in those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

