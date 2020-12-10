FGCU faces Miami

Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) vs. Miami (3-0) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf…

Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) vs. Miami (3-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast and Miami both look to put winning streaks together . Florida Gulf Coast won 91-74 over Florida National on Saturday. Miami is coming off a 58-54 win over Purdue on Tuesday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Florida Gulf Coast’s Caleb Catto, Jalen Warren and Eli Abaev have combined to account for 48 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 57.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Miami defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.9 percent, the 17th-lowest mark in Division I. Florida Gulf Coast has allowed opponents to shoot 47.2 percent through three games (ranking the Eagles 258th).

