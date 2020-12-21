CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Crowley’s Ridge College 97-60

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 4:18 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had 14 points as Lipscomb easily defeated Crowley’s Ridge College 97-60 on Monday.

Carson Cary added 13 points, Tommy Murr chipped in 12 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points for Lipscomb (4-5).

K.J. Corder had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers. Kyle Moore added 14 points and C.J. Maxwell had eight rebounds.

