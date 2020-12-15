HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Ferguson carries Lipscomb past D-II Trevecca Nazarene 61-45

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:28 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had 14 points as Lipscomb got past Division II-member Trevecca Nazarene 61-45 on Tuesday night. KJ Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bisons, and Jake Wolfe chipped in 12 points.

Ahsan Asadullah had nine rebounds and three assists for Lipscomb (3-5).

Brendan Newton had three blocks for the Trojans.

Lipscomb plays Crowley’s NAIA-member Ridge College at home on Monday.

